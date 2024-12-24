RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Punjab police arrests 'serial killer' who murdered 11 men in 18 months

December 24, 2024  23:47
image
The police in Punjab's Rupnagar have arrested a man for allegedly killing 11 persons in the past 18 months, officials said on Tuesday. 

The accused, identified as Ram Saroop alias Sodhi of village Chaura in Hoshiarpur district, was arrested on Monday in another case and during interrogation it came to light that he was a "serial killer", they said. 

The police said his victims were men whom he used to offer lift in his car, and then rob them and kill them if they resisted. 

Senior superintendent of police, Rupnagar, Gulneet Singh Khurana said that instructions were issued to police officers to solve the cases of heinous crimes in the district. 

Khurana said a police team was formed to nab culprits involved in murder cases. Referring to a murder case in Kiratpur Sahib, he divulged that a man aged about 37 years, who used to serve tea and water at Toll Plaza Modra, was murdered on August 18. 

The investigations in this case led to the arrest of Ram Saroop and later his involvement in other cases got revealed during interrogation, the police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Telangana may lift 2-child policy for rural polls
LIVE! Telangana may lift 2-child policy for rural polls

Ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla appointed Manipur guv
Ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla appointed Manipur guv

Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as the governor of strife-torn Manipur. Ex-Army chief Vijay Kumar Singh is the new Mizoram governor. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been shifted to Bihar, while...

J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

Five soldiers were killed and five others were injured when an Army vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the vehicle...

CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...
CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...

As has been the case with ICC events, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also has New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Stripped, urinated on at birthday party, boy ends life
Stripped, urinated on at birthday party, boy ends life

A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after four men purportedly assaulted him and urinated on his face in Captainganj area of Basti district, police said on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances