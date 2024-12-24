RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Prevent enrolment of illegal Bangladeshi migrants: DoE to Delhi schools

December 24, 2024  00:57
image
The directorate of education on Monday asked schools in Delhi to prevent the enrolment of "illegal Bangladeshi migrants" by ensuring a strict document verification process during admission. 

"Schools must ensure strict admission procedures, verification of students' documentation to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrants' enrolment... implementation of greater scrutiny to detect and prevent unauthorised admissions of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, in particular," according to the circular. 

It directed the heads of all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools to refer to the local police and the revenue authority any case where they have doubts. 

The directorate of education further instructed the school heads to ensure that a careful process is followed to verify and handle all necessary documentation when enrolling the children of migrants. 

The District Directorate of Education (districts/zones) were directed to submit weekly reports of all such cases to the school branch headquarters and the Directorate of Education. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said BJP members are bringing "Rohingyas to Delhi by crossing the border from Bangladesh, providing them with EWS flats and facilities that rightfully belong to the people of Delhi". "On the other hand, there is the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government, which is taking every possible step to ensure that the rights of Delhiites are not given to the Rohingyas. Today, the Delhi government's education department issued strict orders that no Rohingya should be admitted to Delhi's government schools," she posted on X.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Shyam Benegal I Knew
The Shyam Benegal I Knew

His cinema of compassion inspired me, gave me tools to develop empathy for others. But it also made me understand that serious, socially committed cinema with deeply engaging narratives and great performances is an art form to admire,...

VHP men disrupt Xmas celebrations in Kerala school
VHP men disrupt Xmas celebrations in Kerala school

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, strongly condemned the alleged threatening of teachers at a government school in Kerala by Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists over Christmas celebrations. Kurian urged the...

Guj: 11-yr-old rape victim dies after week-long battle
Guj: 11-yr-old rape victim dies after week-long battle

On December 16, an industrial worker abducted the girl when she was playing near her hut. He took her to nearby bushes, where raped her and fled the spot, leaving her injured, according to the police.

Bangladesh formally writes to India to return Hasina
Bangladesh formally writes to India to return Hasina

Bangladesh's interim government has requested India to extradite deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since August. The request comes after the Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal issued...

No lapse in Parl scuffle, will choose to....: CISF
No lapse in Parl scuffle, will choose to....: CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has denied any lapse on its part during the scuffle between MPs in the Parliament complex during the recently concluded Winter Session. The CISF, tasked with guarding the Parliament House...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances