Police to man Delhi churches on Christmas

December 24, 2024  20:35
A view of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on the eve of Christmas in New Delhi/ANI on X
The Delhi traffic police on Tuesday said it has made "adequate" arrangements to deal with the unruly elements during the Christmas celebrations in the national capital. 

An officer said deployments have been made near churches, malls, and markets. 

"Apart from this, a drive against drunken driving will be carried out till New Year," the officer said. 

Another officer said, "We saw less number of people thronging to the Sacred Heart Cathedral near the Gol Dak Khana last year. However, we have deployed sufficient personnel in the area. They will keep clear the traffic for a smooth movement in the area." 

Churches in the city expecting a heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart Cathedral, St Thomas church (Mandir Marg), St Martin's church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas church (R K Puram), and St Mary's Knanaya church (Vasant Kunj), police said. 

They said traffic will be diverted on stretches according to the need. 

A large number of people are expected to assemble at Select City Mall, Saket, where traffic will be restricted on certain roads, a police advisory said. Traffic diversion will begin at 2 pm Wednesday. -- PTI
