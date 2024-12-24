Over 60 NCC cadets hospitalised after food poisoning at Kerala camp





The incident was reported on Monday during the 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp organised by the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC at a college in Thrikkakara, starting December 21.





The students who complained of food poisoning were taken to various hospitals and were discharged by Monday night, according to officials.





The NCC has ordered a departmental-level inquiry into the incident, an official statement said.





"In response to the physical discomfort experienced by cadets at the NCC camp organised at the Thrikakkara KMM College, an urgent inquiry has been ordered. The inquiry will be conducted by a committee led by Brigadier Suresh G, the NCC Group Commander of Kollam," the statement read.





The officiating additional director general of NCC has directed the Brigadier Suresh-led panel to submit its report, it added.





The participants of the camp included students from schools and colleges under the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC, Ernakulam.





Officials said the students first complained of discomfort around 7 pm after having dinner, with the number initially rising to 40 and later reaching 60.





An NCC statement noted that two girl cadets initially reported physical discomfort, followed by 13 more cadets. -- PTI

