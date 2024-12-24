RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Over 60 NCC cadets hospitalised after food poisoning at Kerala camp

December 24, 2024  21:01
Representational image
Representational image
As many as 60 NCC cadets were hospitalised following a suspected case of food poisoning at a camp held at a college in Kerala, creating an anxious situation, officials said.

The incident was reported on Monday during the 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp organised by the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC at a college in Thrikkakara, starting December 21.

The students who complained of food poisoning were taken to various hospitals and were discharged by Monday night, according to officials.

The NCC has ordered a departmental-level inquiry into the incident, an official statement said.

"In response to the physical discomfort experienced by cadets at the NCC camp organised at the Thrikakkara KMM College, an urgent inquiry has been ordered. The inquiry will be conducted by a committee led by Brigadier Suresh G, the NCC Group Commander of Kollam," the statement read.

The officiating additional director general of NCC has directed the Brigadier Suresh-led panel to submit its report, it added.

The participants of the camp included students from schools and colleges under the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC, Ernakulam.

Officials said the students first complained of discomfort around 7 pm after having dinner, with the number initially rising to 40 and later reaching 60.

An NCC statement noted that two girl cadets initially reported physical discomfort, followed by 13 more cadets. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...
CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...

As has been the case with ICC events, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also has New Zealand and Bangladesh.

J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

Five soldiers were killed and five others were injured when an Army vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the vehicle...

LIVE! Police to man Delhi churches on Christmas
LIVE! Police to man Delhi churches on Christmas

Bangladesh launches $5 bn graft probe against Hasina
Bangladesh launches $5 bn graft probe against Hasina

An anti-graft panel in Bangladesh has launched an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family in connection with the allegations of embezzling $5 billion in the Rooppur nuclear power plant, according to a...

Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...
Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...

In the first acknowledgement of Israel's involvement in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday, issued a stern warning to the Houthi rebels from Yemen of destroying their infrastructure...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances