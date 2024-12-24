RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Officials examine Banke Bihari temple in Sambhal

December 24, 2024  22:34
File image
Acting on a representation regarding the Banke Bihari temple in Sambhal, the district administration on Tuesday reached the spot to determine the age of the structure and to investigate facts related to symbols of deities found on the walls. 

Earlier, the Shri Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. 

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. 

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chandausi tehsildar Dhirendra Singh said on Tehsil Diwas (December 21), a complaint was submitted to the district magistrate regarding the Banke Bihari temple, which is in ruins. 

Singh said symbols related to Lord Shiva were found in the temple. 

Besides, idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are carved on the walls, he said. 

The tehsildar said the age of the temple will be determined and the circumstances under which it got ruined will also be examined. 

Singh said the Banke Bihari temple is spread across 1.137 hectares. 

If encroachment is found, it will also be removed immediately, he added. 

Local resident Kaushal Kishore, who had complained to the district magistrate Rajendra Pensia, said he had brought to the notice of the official about the existence of an old temple which was lying in a state of ruin in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district. -- PTI
