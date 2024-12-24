RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 yrs after wife's murder

December 24, 2024  10:51
image
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 70-year-old man absconding since the last 33 years after allegedly killing his wife, an official said on Tuesday. 

The accused, Babu Gudgiram Kale, was apprehended on Sunday near Mulund suburb in neighbouring Mumbai, where he had been working as a labourer and selling flowers for livelihood, he said.

The case dates back to January 28, 1991, when Kale, following frequent domestic disputes with his wife, allegedly doused her with kerosene and set her on fire at his home in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, Panvel Town police station's senior inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

The woman later succumbed to severe burn injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

An FIR was subsequently registered against Kale under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and a local court issued an arrest warrant against him, the official said.

Kale, however, evaded capture and remained in hiding for more than three decades.

The police pursued several leads, employing both intelligence and technical inputs to track the fugitive. Initial tips indicated his presence in Mulund area of Mumbai.

But the trail later led the police to Parbhani in Maharashtra's Marathwada region and eventually back to Mumbai based on Kale's mobile phone data and surveillance, the official said.

The accused was caught off guard when the police apprehended him on Sunday, he said.

Following his arrest, Kale was produced before a local magistrate who remanded in police custody till January 3, 2025, the police said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Navi Mumbai man held 33 yrs after wife's murder
LIVE! Navi Mumbai man held 33 yrs after wife's murder

US urges action against attacks on Bangladesh Hindus
US urges action against attacks on Bangladesh Hindus

Amid growing outrage here about the large-scale attack on minority Hindus and their places of worship in Bangladesh, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday spoke with the interim government's Chief Adviser...

Allu Arjun to appear for questioning today
Allu Arjun to appear for questioning today

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was issued notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4, police sources said.

'India Is Playing A Quiet Game'
'India Is Playing A Quiet Game'

'India is using Hasina to warn the Yunus government because there is a ground support for the Awami League in Bangladesh.'

New! Have Your Say On The Stumps Show
New! Have Your Say On The Stumps Show

Join us on the live show immediately after close of play on Day 1 of the MCG Test, December 26, 2024.Post your thoughts in comments. Ask questions via the chat interface -- which we will respond to in real time.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances