Money transfer under Ladki Bahin scheme resumes

December 24, 2024  15:07
image
The disbursement of monthly instalments to beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin scheme resumed from Tuesday after a break due to the model code of conduct, state minister Aditi Tatkare said.

The instalments will be disbursed in phases, the women and child development minister said.

The state assembly elections were held last month, due to which the model code was in place till the completion of the poll process.

The Mukhyamanti Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched earlier this year to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women, is believed to have contributed to the BJP-led Mahayuti's victory in the state assembly polls.

Talking to PTI, Tatkare said there are 2.34 crore beneficiaries under the scheme as of now.

"The direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the instalment has begun from today. Rs 1,500 will be transferred and after four days we will get to know how many beneficiaries were given the amount. The number of beneficiaries will increase as per the registration," she said.

Asked about the promise of Rs 2,100 per month under the scheme, she said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already said the decision will be taken during the next budget.

The scrutiny of beneficiaries will be based on the complaints received, the minister added.

Tatkare, in a post on X, said the aid is to financial empower women and give stability for their families.

Not only empowerment, it is also aimed to boost their self-confidence, she said.

"We are confident that the financial help will bring positive change in their lives," the minister added.  -- PTI
