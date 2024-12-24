RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Man held for stealing gold bars worth Rs 2.4 cr in Mumbai

December 24, 2024  01:21
image
A man was arrested for allegedly stealing gold bars worth Rs 2.40 crore from an office in Girgaon in south Mumbai, a police official said on Monday. 

The accused was identified as Chandrabhan Patel (36), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, the official said. 

"The incident had came to light on December 18 when a 65-year-old businessman approached V P Road Police Station with a complaint of his shop being broken into. As per the complaint, the accused had entered the office by breaking the main door. He took away three gold bars weighing one kilogram each as well as some cash," the official said. 

"A probe led to the arrest of Patel, who used to sell fabric in CP Tank area. The stolen property has been recovered," he added. -- PTI
