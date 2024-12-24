RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Last rites of Shyam Benegal today

December 24, 2024  09:52
image
The last rites of legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who died on Monday, will be held at Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai today.

Benegal died at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," his daughter Pia Benegal told PTI

He is survived by his daughter and wife Nira Benegal.
