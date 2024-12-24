RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Landowners demolish 'mazaar' in Muzaffarnagar, FIR lodged

December 24, 2024  12:20
image
A group of landowners allegedly demolished an old 'mazaar' in Budhana town of Muzaffarnagar, promoting police to register a first information report (FIR) in the matter and launch an investigation, an official said on Tuesday. 

The accused include Gulzar Uddin, a resident of Chhota Bazaar, along with his brothers Aghan and Ameer Zia, and 10 to 15 others, they said.

Budhana Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh told reporters, "Police have filed a case against the landowners based on a complaint, and an investigation is underway to determine the facts and take appropriate legal action."

According to the complaint filed by Budhana resident Pavnesh Kumar, a 'mazaar' (shrine) dedicated to a saint, located near the vegetable market on the Budhana-Kandhla Road, was vandalised.

The Budhana police registered the case under relevant sections of the law based on the complaint.

The police have assured a thorough investigation and appropriate action against those found guilty, Singh added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! JPC on simultaneous polls to meet on Jan 8
LIVE! JPC on simultaneous polls to meet on Jan 8

Accused no. 11 Allu Arjun appears for questioning
Accused no. 11 Allu Arjun appears for questioning

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday appeared before the Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4.

Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder

The accused, Babu Gudgiram Kale, was apprehended on Sunday near Mulund suburb in neighbouring Mumbai, where he had been working as a labourer and selling flowers for livelihood, he said.

If AAP Can Do That, BJP Can Do This!
If AAP Can Do That, BJP Can Do This!

The Delhi assembly election is at least six weeks away, but the Aam Aadmi Party, which has ruled the national capital since 2015, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which hopes to dislodge AAP from power, are already busy wooing voters.

'India Is Playing A Quiet Game'
'India Is Playing A Quiet Game'

'India is using Hasina to warn the Yunus government because there is a ground support for the Awami League in Bangladesh.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances