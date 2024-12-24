RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Indian consulate in Afghanistan attacked, staffer hurt

December 24, 2024  23:52
File image
An Afghan national working at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad sustained injuries on Tuesday when unidentified persons opened fire at his vehicle, people familiar with the matter said. 

India had closed operations at the consulate around three-and-a-half years back but a number of local staffers were working at the mission. 

"An incident took place today involving a local Afghan staff of the Indian Consulate in Jalababad, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan," one of the people cited above said. 

"The local staff of the consulate sustained minor injuries in the incident. India had closed its Consulate in Jalalabad way back in 2020 itself," the person said. 

The people said New Delhi is in touch with the Afghan authorities on the incident. -- PTI
