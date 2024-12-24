RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

I cannot go to school because of trolling: Spiritual content creator Abhinav

December 24, 2024  17:10
Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora/ANI Photo
Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora/ANI Photo
Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual content creator said that currently he is unable to attend school because of the trolls and cyber bullying.  

In an interview with ANI, he opened up about his schooling and education. Arora, who claims to have embarked on his spiritual journey at the age of three, stated that both schooling and spiritual education are necessary.  

"I go to school. I believe both school and spiritual education is necessary. I am in class 5. Currently, I am not going to school due to trolling. Yes, I went to give exams, but because of the trollers, I cannot go to school," Abhinav said.  

When asked about his popularity and followers, Abhinav said that people who follow him are not his followers, rather they are followers of Lord Krishna.  

He said, "The person who follows me, who takes selfies with me, are not my followers, rather they are Thakur Ji's (Lord Krishna) followers. They are fans of Kanha ji and whatever love I receive I dedicate it to him."  

His father, Tarun Raj Arora emphasised that Abhinav is a bright student and wants to go to 'Gurukul' but currently, is unable to take his physical classes at school due to "controversies, adding that he is taking his spiritual education at home.  

"He goes to school, but, currently, due to controversies, he is taking spiritual education at home. He is a bright student. he believes that both school and spiritual education is necessary, although he wants to go to 'Gurukul'," Tarun Arora said. -- ANI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC denies arbitrary changes in Maha voters list
LIVE! EC denies arbitrary changes in Maha voters list

Allu Arjun grilled for 3 hours in stampede case
Allu Arjun grilled for 3 hours in stampede case

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday appeared before the Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4.

Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...
Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...

In the first acknowledgement of Israel's involvement in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday, issued a stern warning to the Houthi rebels from Yemen of destroying their infrastructure...

Bangladesh launches $5 bn graft probe against Hasina
Bangladesh launches $5 bn graft probe against Hasina

An anti-graft panel in Bangladesh has launched an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family in connection with the allegations of embezzling $5 billion in the Rooppur nuclear power plant, according to a...

Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh
Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh

For Yogi Adityanath the successful management of the fair is a crucial part of building 'Brand UP' and making the state a $1 trillion economy.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances