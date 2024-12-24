I cannot go to school because of trolling: Spiritual content creator Abhinav





In an interview with ANI, he opened up about his schooling and education. Arora, who claims to have embarked on his spiritual journey at the age of three, stated that both schooling and spiritual education are necessary.





"I go to school. I believe both school and spiritual education is necessary. I am in class 5. Currently, I am not going to school due to trolling. Yes, I went to give exams, but because of the trollers, I cannot go to school," Abhinav said.





When asked about his popularity and followers, Abhinav said that people who follow him are not his followers, rather they are followers of Lord Krishna.





He said, "The person who follows me, who takes selfies with me, are not my followers, rather they are Thakur Ji's (Lord Krishna) followers. They are fans of Kanha ji and whatever love I receive I dedicate it to him."





His father, Tarun Raj Arora emphasised that Abhinav is a bright student and wants to go to 'Gurukul' but currently, is unable to take his physical classes at school due to "controversies, adding that he is taking his spiritual education at home.





"He goes to school, but, currently, due to controversies, he is taking spiritual education at home. He is a bright student. he believes that both school and spiritual education is necessary, although he wants to go to 'Gurukul'," Tarun Arora said. -- ANI

