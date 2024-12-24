RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Hotelier duped of Rs 4.87 cr in name of high returns on investment

December 24, 2024  21:51
image
A Mumbai-based hotelier was allegedly cheated of Rs 4.87 crore by a businessman and his son under the pretext of offering high returns on his investment in textile and film industries, the police said on Tuesday. 

An FIR was registered against Jugraj Shah and his son Parag Shah, residents of Chembur, and launched a search to trace them.

The hotelier was acquainted with the father-son duo, who introduced themselves as textile traders with a manufacturing unit, two years ago, a police official said quoting the FIR.

They lured the hotelier with the promise of hefty returns following which he invested Rs 4.87 crore in their firm over the past two years.

The accused duo allegedly promised the hotelier to utilise his investment in the textile sector and film industry, the police said.

When the hotelier failed to receive returns on his investment, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...
CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...

As has been the case with ICC events, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also has New Zealand and Bangladesh.

J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

Five soldiers were killed and five others were injured when an Army vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the vehicle...

LIVE! Union ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla new Manipur Guv
LIVE! Union ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla new Manipur Guv

Bangladesh launches $5 bn graft probe against Hasina
Bangladesh launches $5 bn graft probe against Hasina

An anti-graft panel in Bangladesh has launched an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family in connection with the allegations of embezzling $5 billion in the Rooppur nuclear power plant, according to a...

Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...
Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...

In the first acknowledgement of Israel's involvement in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday, issued a stern warning to the Houthi rebels from Yemen of destroying their infrastructure...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances