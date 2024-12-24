RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fire in Mumbai highrise; elderly woman hospitalised

December 24, 2024  09:32
Image only for representation
A fire broke out at an apartment in a 15-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Tuesday, civic officials said.

An 80-year-old woman was found unconscious in the premises following the incident and was hospitalised, while fire personnel rescued nine persons from the building using a staircase, they said.

The blaze erupted in the flat located on the sixth floor of the Fortune Enclave building in Bandra (West) at around 1 am, a civic official said.

After being alerted, four fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was doused after efforts for nearly two-and-a-half hours, the official said.

An elderly woman, identified as Sira Paryani (80), was found unconscious on the building's eighth floor.

She was rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital for treatment and her condition was reported to be stable, another civic official said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.   -- PTI
