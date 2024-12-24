RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi police arrest 5 Bangladeshi nationals, crack down on illegal immigration

December 24, 2024  16:31
File image
File image
The Delhi police arrested 11 persons, including five Bangladeshi nationals, in connection with an illegal immigration racket, making counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website.  

According to the police, one of the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website for which he used to charge Rs 15,000.  

"4 suspects wanted in a murder case were arrested. During questioning, they revealed that they had come from Bangladesh. They entered India with fake documents. Here, in Delhi, they contacted a person named Sahil from a computer centre who made fake birth certificates for them. Delhi police--South have arrested 5 Bangladeshis and 6 other people," DCP South Ankit Chauhan stated.  

"These people enter India from forest areas and head to the nearest town. There they meet a person named Sento Sheikh, who gives them a fake Aadhaar card and SIM card. On arriving in Delhi, they get a fake birth certificate, and based on this they get a real Aadhar card," the DCP added.  

"We have also busted a website that makes fake birth certificates. The operator of the website, Rajat Mishra and others have been arrested. 288 fake certificates were generated from this website. We have arrested a lady who got a voter card made based on a fake Aadhaar card. The illegal immigrants cross the border with the help of a contact whom we are tracking," DCP Chauhan stated. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC denies arbitrary changes in Maha voters list
LIVE! EC denies arbitrary changes in Maha voters list

Allu Arjun grilled for 3 hours in stampede case
Allu Arjun grilled for 3 hours in stampede case

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday appeared before the Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4.

Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...
Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...

In the first acknowledgement of Israel's involvement in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday, issued a stern warning to the Houthi rebels from Yemen of destroying their infrastructure...

Bangladesh launches $5 bn graft probe against Hasina
Bangladesh launches $5 bn graft probe against Hasina

An anti-graft panel in Bangladesh has launched an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family in connection with the allegations of embezzling $5 billion in the Rooppur nuclear power plant, according to a...

Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh
Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh

For Yogi Adityanath the successful management of the fair is a crucial part of building 'Brand UP' and making the state a $1 trillion economy.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances