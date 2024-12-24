Delhi police arrest 5 Bangladeshi nationals, crack down on illegal immigration





According to the police, one of the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website for which he used to charge Rs 15,000.





"4 suspects wanted in a murder case were arrested. During questioning, they revealed that they had come from Bangladesh. They entered India with fake documents. Here, in Delhi, they contacted a person named Sahil from a computer centre who made fake birth certificates for them. Delhi police--South have arrested 5 Bangladeshis and 6 other people," DCP South Ankit Chauhan stated.





"These people enter India from forest areas and head to the nearest town. There they meet a person named Sento Sheikh, who gives them a fake Aadhaar card and SIM card. On arriving in Delhi, they get a fake birth certificate, and based on this they get a real Aadhar card," the DCP added.





"We have also busted a website that makes fake birth certificates. The operator of the website, Rajat Mishra and others have been arrested. 288 fake certificates were generated from this website. We have arrested a lady who got a voter card made based on a fake Aadhaar card. The illegal immigrants cross the border with the help of a contact whom we are tracking," DCP Chauhan stated. -- ANI

