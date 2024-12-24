RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong challenges amendments to election rules in SC

December 24, 2024  14:35
The Congress on Tuesday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and expressed hope that the apex court will help restore the 'fast eroding' integrity of the electoral process.

The government has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates to prevent their misuse.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who filed the petition, said, 'The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it.'

'A writ has just been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961,' he said in a post on X. 

Ramesh said the Election Commission, a Constitutional body charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner. 

'This is especially true when that amendment does away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable,' he said.

Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission of India, the Union law ministry on Friday amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of 'papers' or documents open to public inspection.  -- PTI
