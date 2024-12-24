Condition of boy injured in 'Pushpa-2' theatre stampede improving: Father





Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Bhaskar said the child was taken off oxygen and ventilator support two days ago.





Quoting doctors, he said the boy's recovery will take time.





The hospital said Sritej continues to maintain stable vital parameters on his own without any oxygen or ventilatory support.





"His sensorium is similar with spontaneous eye opening and spontaneous limb movements but there is still no meaningful eye contact or recognition of family members," it said in a health update.





The boy is waking on verbal stimulus but not following any oral commands.





He is tolerating feeds via nasogastric tube well and is afbrile since last three days, the hospital said.





Bhaskar also said he has received DD for Rs 10 lakhs from Pushpa star Allu Arjun and also separate help from the Pushpa film production house and state cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.





Asked why he expressed readiness to withdraw his complaint, he said he got support from Allu Arjun's staff from Day Two and that there was no pressure on him. -- PTI

