RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Condition of boy injured in 'Pushpa-2' theatre stampede improving: Father

December 24, 2024  23:08
Allu Arjun arrives at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad December 4, 2024/ANI on X
Allu Arjun arrives at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad December 4, 2024/ANI on X
The condition of the eight-year-old boy, who was injured in the stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 in Hyderabad on December 4, is improving, his father said on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Bhaskar said the child was taken off oxygen and ventilator support two days ago. 

Quoting doctors, he said the boy's recovery will take time. 

The hospital said Sritej continues to maintain stable vital parameters on his own without any oxygen or ventilatory support. 

"His sensorium is similar with spontaneous eye opening and spontaneous limb movements but there is still no meaningful eye contact or recognition of family members," it said in a health update. 

The boy is waking on verbal stimulus but not following any oral commands. 

He is tolerating feeds via nasogastric tube well and is afbrile since last three days, the hospital said. 

Bhaskar also said he has received DD for Rs 10 lakhs from Pushpa star Allu Arjun and also separate help from the Pushpa film production house and state cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. 

Asked why he expressed readiness to withdraw his complaint, he said he got support from Allu Arjun's staff from Day Two and that there was no pressure on him. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Telangana may lift 2-child policy for rural polls
LIVE! Telangana may lift 2-child policy for rural polls

Ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla appointed Manipur guv
Ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla appointed Manipur guv

Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as the governor of strife-torn Manipur. Ex-Army chief Vijay Kumar Singh is the new Mizoram governor. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been shifted to Bihar, while...

J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

Five soldiers were killed and five others were injured when an Army vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the vehicle...

CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...
CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...

As has been the case with ICC events, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also has New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Stripped, urinated on at birthday party, boy ends life
Stripped, urinated on at birthday party, boy ends life

A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after four men purportedly assaulted him and urinated on his face in Captainganj area of Basti district, police said on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances