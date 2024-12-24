Clinton in hospital with...December 24, 2024 08:31
Bill Clinton is in a Washington, DC, hospital.
In a statement on X on Monday, Angel Urea, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said he was 'admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for testing and observation after developing a fever.'
'The former president will be fine,' an insider told NBC News. 'He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert.'
He is expected to be home for Christmas.