RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Clinton in hospital with...

December 24, 2024  08:31
image
Bill Clinton is in a Washington, DC, hospital.

In a statement on X on Monday, Angel Urea, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said he was 'admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for testing and observation after developing a fever.' 

'The former president will be fine,' an insider told NBC News. 'He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert.'

He is expected to be home for Christmas.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! New IPOs add 3% to India's market cap in 2024
LIVE! New IPOs add 3% to India's market cap in 2024

Shyam Benegal, Movie Legend, Dies At 90
Shyam Benegal, Movie Legend, Dies At 90

'If there is one thing Shyam Benegal expressed best: It was the Poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives.'

The Shyam Benegal I Knew
The Shyam Benegal I Knew

His cinema of compassion inspired me, gave me tools to develop empathy for others. But it also made me understand that serious, socially committed cinema with deeply engaging narratives and great performances is an art form to admire,...

No lapse in Parl scuffle, will choose to....: CISF
No lapse in Parl scuffle, will choose to....: CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has denied any lapse on its part during the scuffle between MPs in the Parliament complex during the recently concluded Winter Session. The CISF, tasked with guarding the Parliament House...

PSLV Rocket: 1 To 60 In Three Decades
PSLV Rocket: 1 To 60 In Three Decades

In terms of success rate, the PSLV rocket has an enviable record of 57 successful missions out of 58 commercial ones.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances