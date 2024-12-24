RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BSE Sensex top losers today

December 24, 2024  17:34
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note in a volatile trade on Tuesday, as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines awaiting further triggers amid persistent foreign fund outflows. 

After gyrating between highs and lows, the 30-share index declined 67.30 points or 0.09 percent to settle at 78,472.87. 

During the day, it dropped 142.38 points or 0.18 percent to 78,397.79. 

The NSE Nifty dipped 25.80 points or 0.11 percent to 23,727.65. 

From the 30 blue-chip stocks, Power Grid, State Bank of India, Titan, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and Infosys were among the laggards.
