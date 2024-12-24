5 soldiers killed in accident in Poonch





Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care, said White Knight Corps.





The accident took place when the vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday evening, sources said.





The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when an Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district, they said.





The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep, they added.





The Army and police teams rushed to the spot for rescue operation, sources said. -- AGENCIES

