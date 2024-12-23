RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'World's safest' car crushed by truck, driver says...

December 23, 2024  14:29
image
The driver of the truck involved in the accident in Nelamangala which killed six people, claimed on Monday that there was a car ahead of his vehicle and to prevent collision, he turned the steering wheel towards the road divider which led to the accident.

Police, however, refused to share details about the investigation, claiming it will hamper their probe.

According to police, a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer is investigating the case and said a detailed investigation is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident. The CCTV cameras installed in and around the area of the accident site are also being verified as part of the probe.

"A DYSP rank officer is investigating the case. We are also doing a case study, keeping in mind the road safety aspects as well. At this stage, we do not want to reveal any details which would further hamper the probe," a senior police officer said.

Speaking to reporters, the Jharkhand-based truck driver, Arif, who was hospitalised with injuries sustained during the accident, claimed that there was a car ahead of his truck, and that he was going at 40 kmph.

"The car driver applied sudden brakes and I lost control of my vehicle. To save the car, I turned the steering wheels towards the road divider on the right. But then I saw another car, and took a left again. Due to this, the container which was loaded with steel fell," he added.

The truck driver was unaware that a SUV car got crushed beneath his vehicle and that it led to the death of six of the family, police said.

The tragic incident took place on the Nelmangala-Tumkuru highway when the whole family was on board on Volvo XC90.

The incident sparked a debate on the internet, where people started slamming the reputed brand over its safety and build quality. 

The model comes at the starting price of Rs 1.01 cr (ex-showroom), and is considered as one of the safest offerings from the brand that claimed 6 lives.
'World's safest' car crushed by truck, driver blames...
'World's safest' car crushed by truck, driver blames...

The driver of the truck involved in a fatal accident in Nelamangala, Karnataka, that killed six people, claimed on Monday that a car ahead of him applied sudden brakes, causing him to lose control and turn towards the road divider....

