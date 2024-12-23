Woman Set On Fire On New York Train

In a horrific incident, a sleeping woman was set on fire on a stationary subway train in New York, Associated Press reported





'New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the case as "one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being".'





'Tisch said the suspect and the woman, both of whom have not been identified, were riding a subway train to the end of the line in Brooklyn at around 7:30 am,' AP reported.





'After the train came to a stop,' AP reported, 'surveillance video from the subway car showed the man "calmly" walk up to the victim, who was seated and possibly sleeping, and set her clothing on fire with what appeared to be a lighter. The woman's clothing then "became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds", Tisch said.'





After receiving an alert from teenagers who identified the suspect, police spotted him 'on another subway train and radioed ahead to the next station, where more officers searched each car and ultimately apprehended him without incident. The man had a lighter in his pocket, Tisch said.'





The woman was declared dead on the scene.