VHP men disrupt Xmas celebrations in Kerala school





Kurian urged the state government to take stringent action against the culprits to prevent such incidents from recurring.





While talking to reporters in New Delhi, Kurian said he supports the legal action taken by the state government against the accused in connection with the incident.





The Union minister also said that the Kerala government's decision to celebrate Christmas in state-run schools is a welcome move.





"I strongly condemn the incident. I request the Kerala government to take stringent legal action to not repeat such incidents anymore... Extending support to the legal action taken by the Kerala government," he said.





He also wanted the state government to organise the celebrations of other religions like nabidinam (Milad-un-Nabi) and Sri Krishna Jayanti also in state-run schools to create awareness about it among children.





Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader V Muraleedharan said he didn't know the exact details of the incident and didn't not believe that BJP activists would do such things.





"Let the police investigate the matter," he said, adding that the BJP's stand is clear on the issue through the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Christmas celebrations.





Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan strongly reacted against the threatening incident over the Christmas celebration and said the Sangh Parivar has been trying to create communal tension in Kerala for ages.





The Christmas celebration in the Palakkad school was disrupted in the same manner as they do in North India, he alleged. -- PTI

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, on Monday strongly condemned the alleged threatening of teachers at a government school in Kerala by Viswa Hindu Parishad activists over Christmas celebrations.