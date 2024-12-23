Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal passes away





He was 90.





The filmmaker passed away at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease, Pia Benegal told PTI.





"He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," she said.





Wockhardt Hospital sources said Benegal had been admitted in the ICU.





In his prolific career, Benegal made films on diverse issues, documentaries and television serials, including Bharat Ek Khoj and Samvidhaan.





He had celebrated his 90th birthday just 10 days ago on December 14.





The director said on the occasion that he had to frequently visit the hospital and was on dialysis.





Benegal is survived by his wife Nira Benegal and daughter.





His films include Bhumika, Junoon, Mandi, Suraj Ka Satvaan Ghoda, Mammo and Sardari Begum, most counted as classics in Hindi cinema.





The director's most recent work was the 2023 biographical Mujib: The Making of a Nation. -- PTI

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who heralded the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s with films such asand, died on Monday, his daughter Pia said.