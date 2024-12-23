RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trai mandates telcos to issue recharge voucher for only voice, SMS

December 23, 2024  23:37
Telecom regulator Trai on Monday amended tariff rules to mandate mobile service providers to issue a separate plan for voice calls and SMS for customers not using data.   

The regulator removed the cap of 90 days on special recharge coupons and extended it to up to 365 days. 

"...the service provider shall offer at least one Special Tariff Voucher exclusively for Voice and SMS with validity period not exceeding three hundred and sixty-five days," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in the Telecom Consumers Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations, 2024.

The move will help consumers to pay for services which they generally use.     

During the consultation process, Trai came across various views, including several senior citizens, families having broadband at homes etc may not need recharge plans bundled with data for their mobile phones. -- PTI
