Tiger found dead in Ranthambore reserve; territorial fight suspected





The big cat may have died in a territorial fight, Anoop KR, Chief Conservator of Forests and RTR Field Director, said.





Forest guards found the tiger's carcass in the Aamaghati area on Sunday morning with injury marks on the neck, leg and head.





"Camera traps showed movement of two tigers in the same area. So it is believed that the tiger died in a territorial fight," Anoop said.





According to forest officials, Ranthambore faces challenges due to overcrowding of tigers, which often leads to fights over territory.





With over 70 tigers, including young ones and cubs, the reserve spanning 900 sq km is struggling to support them. -- PTI

A three-year-old male tiger was found dead at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, an official said on Monday.