Teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony: Modi at Christmas celebrations

December 23, 2024  21:36
PM Narendra Modi attends the Christmas celebrations hosted by the CBCI, in New Delhi on Monday/ANI Photo
The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony and brotherhood and it is important for all to work to make this spirit stronger, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday. 

Speaking at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, Modi asserted that it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society. 

He stressed that only a human-centric approach as adopted by India can take a 21st century world to new heights. 

Citing the Christmas market attack in Germany and the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, Modi said it is important to come together and fight such challenges. 

This is the first time that a prime minister has attended such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India. 

"It was a very satisfactory moment for me when we safely brought Father Alexis Prem Kumar from war-torn Afghanistan a decade back. He was stuck there for eight months and was in hostage... For us, all these missions are not mere diplomatic missions but an emotional commitment to bring back family members," Modi said. 

No matter where they are or what crisis they face, today's India sees it as its duty to bring its citizens to safety, he said. -- PTI
