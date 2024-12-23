RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tanush Kotian To Replace Ashwin For 4th, 5th Tests

December 23, 2024  21:12
Tanush Kotian, Mumbai's offspin-bowling allrounder, has been named as Ravichandran Ashwin's replacement for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Mumbai Cricket Association made this announcement on Monday evening, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Kotian is set to join the Indian squad in Melbourne on Tuesday, following Ashwin's unexpected retirement announcement.

Currently, Kotian is in Hyderabad, participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with the Mumbai team.

Kotian will serve as a backup to Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, as Axar Patel has been ruled unavailable.

The 26 year old has made notable contributions in first-class cricket, playing 33 matches and taking 101 wickets at an average of 25.70. 

His batting credentials are equally impressive, with 1,525 runs in 47 innings at an average of 41.21, including two centuries and 13 fifties.

He was part of the India A squad that toured Australia before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he played one match, scoring 44 runs and taking one wicket. 
