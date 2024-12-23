RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Scuffle probe: Crime Branch may visit Parl tomorrow

December 23, 2024  21:44
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh checks on BJP MP Pratap Sarangi, who sustained injuries on Parliament premises/ANI Photo
The Delhi police Crime Branch is likely to visit the Parliament on December 24 in connection with the scuffle that occurred on its premises, leading to the injury of two BJP MPs, an official source said on Monday. 

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to BR Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh injured on December 19. 

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing them and inciting other members of his party, a charge rejected by the Congress leader. 

The same day, police booked Rahul Gandhi and others in connection with the matter and transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch. 

A police source said a team of ISC (Inter State Cell) of the Crime Branch has been tasked with the investigation. 

The team is likely to visit the spot of the incident at the Parliament on Tuesday, he said. 

"The team is waiting for approval from the Parliament Secretariat and as soon they get the nod, will visit the crime spot and also access the CCTV footage," the source said. 

An officer who did not wish to be named said the team would also record the statements of the two injured MPs depending on their health conditions. 

The statements of the other witnesses may also be recorded in the coming days if required, the officer said. Sarangi and Rajput, who suffered head injuries, were discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Monday. -- PTI
