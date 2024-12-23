RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


SC ex-judge Ramasubramanian is new NHRC chief

December 23, 2024  20:07
Former Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian/Image courtesy: Telangana HC online
Former Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian has been appointed the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, the rights panel said on Monday. 

The post of NHRC chairperson had been lying vacant since Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra completed his tenure on June 1. 

Mishra served as the eighth chairperson of the rights panel and was appointed to its top post in June 2021. 

On December 18, a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to select the next chairperson of the NHRC, sources earlier said. 

A former chief justice of India or a retired judge of the top court are appointed as NHRC chairperson by the president on the recommendation of the selection committee. 

Justice (retd) Ramasubramanian, a former judge of the apex court, has been appointed the chairperson of the NHRC, a senior official said, adding "the NHRC received the communication about the appointment today". 

Former CJIs HL Dattu and KG Balakrishnan are among those who have headed the rights body in the past. 

The NHRC, in a post on X, said, "Hon'ble President of India appoints Shri Justice V. Ramasubramanian (Retd.) as the Chairperson, and Shri Priyank Kanoongo and Dr. Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi (Retd.) as the Members of the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), India." -- PTI
