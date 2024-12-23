'Pushpa-2' producers donate Rs 50 lakh to family of stampede victim

'Pushpa-2' producers donate Rs 50 lakh to family of stampede victimDecember 23, 2024 21:56
The producers of actor Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa-2 on Monday extended a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the screening of the film on December 4.
Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the hospital where the victim's eight-year-old son is undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque to the family.
Condoling the death of the woman, he told reporters that the cheque was handed over to the woman's husband as they wanted to support the family. -- PTI