RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Pushpa-2' producers donate Rs 50 lakh to family of stampede victim

December 23, 2024  21:56
image
The producers of actor Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa-2 on Monday extended a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the screening of the film on December 4. 

Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the hospital where the victim's eight-year-old son is undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque to the family. 

Condoling the death of the woman, he told reporters that the cheque was handed over to the woman's husband as they wanted to support the family. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shyam Benegal, The Legend, Dies At 90
Shyam Benegal, The Legend, Dies At 90

Shyam Benegal, who heralded the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s with films like Ankur, Nishant and Manthan, died on Monday, his daughter Pia Benegal said.

LIVE! Scuffle probe: Crime Branch may visit Parl tomorrow
LIVE! Scuffle probe: Crime Branch may visit Parl tomorrow

Pakistan to Buy 40 Chinese Stealth Fighters
Pakistan to Buy 40 Chinese Stealth Fighters

Pakistan plans to procure 40 jets of advanced Chinese stealth fighter J-35, which, if materialised, will mark the first export of China's latest jet. The sale would mark Beijing's first export of fifth-generation jets to a foreign ally...

No lapse in Parl scuffle, will choose to....: CISF
No lapse in Parl scuffle, will choose to....: CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has denied any lapse on its part during the scuffle between MPs in the Parliament complex during the recently concluded Winter Session. The CISF, tasked with guarding the Parliament House...

Bangladesh formally writes to India to return Hasina
Bangladesh formally writes to India to return Hasina

Bangladesh's interim government has requested India to extradite deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since August. The request comes after the Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal issued...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances