Prime Video announces premiere date of 'Paatal Lok' season 2

The much awaited second season of Paatal Lok is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 17, the streamer announced on Monday.

Written and created by Sudip Sharma, the first season of the crime drama featured Jaideep Ahlawat as a washed-out Delhi police officer named Hathi Ram Chaudhary who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are captured in the assassination attempt of a prime time journalist.





The new season will see Ahlawat reprise his role alongside Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag. Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua are the new additions to the cast, a press release stated.





Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, Paatal Lok season two is a Clean Slate Filmz Production in association with Eunoia Films LLP.





"As the stakes rise, this upcoming season promises to propel the drama barometer to new heights drawing viewers into an even darker, immersive and more treacherous world. The new season plunges the iconic character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary and his team into an uncharted territory - a perilous 'fresh hell' that will test them like never before," read the official synopsis of the series.





Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said the first chapter of Paatal Lok made a huge impact with its gripping narrative, layered characters and raw portrayal of societal realities, earning critical acclaim and a massive fanbase.





"At Prime Video, we always prioritise two essential aspects across our shows, the unique and compelling nature of the stories we tell, and identifying the right time to bring those narratives to our audience.





"The phenomenal response to the first season of the neo-noir crime drama inspired us to delve even deeper into its immersive world with the second installment. While collaborating once again with Sudip, Avinash and the talented cast behind this groundbreaking series, we are excited to unveil a new chapter that pushes creative boundaries," Madhok said in a statement.





Sharma, who also serves as the showrunner of the series, said he is "thrilled" to continue his long-standing association with the streamer through the second season of Paatal Lok. -- PTI