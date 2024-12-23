RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Police to issue notice to veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu

December 23, 2024  19:14
image
The police on Monday said a fresh notice would be served to veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, who was earlier exempted by the Telangana high court from appearing before the police for "probable breach of peace", till December 24. 

Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu told reporters that they would deal with the issue with firmness and as per law. 

He was responding to a query on the plan of action with regard to the Mohan Babu case.  

"We will follow the process which is laid down. This issue will be dealt with firmness. Notices were issued to them under section 126 BNSS to bind them over. They sought time. There is a process. They can take time... He has got time till December 24, tomorrow. Again, notice will be issued. We will do as per the legal way," he said. 

The family of Mohan Babu was recently in the news over alleged disputes in the family. 

Mohan Babu and his two sons, Vishnu and Manoj, were served notices earlier this month under Section 126 BNSS to appear before the Rachakonda commissioner of police on December 11 for a probable breach of peace. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ailing ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli admitted to hospital
LIVE! Ailing ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli admitted to hospital

Centre scraps 'no-detention policy' for classes 5, 8
Centre scraps 'no-detention policy' for classes 5, 8

The Indian government has scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools it governs. This means that students in these classes who do not pass the year-end exams will be allowed to fail. The decision comes after the...

3 Khalistani terrorists gunned down in encounter in UP
3 Khalistani terrorists gunned down in encounter in UP

Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from them, he said.

Omar Faces Protest From His Own MP
Omar Faces Protest From His Own MP

National Conference Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, along with Peoples Democratic Party leaders Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Sheikh Khursheed and others, led a peaceful protest on Monday, December 23, 2024, outside Chief Minister Omar...

Manu Bhaker SNUBBED for Khel Ratna Award?
Manu Bhaker SNUBBED for Khel Ratna Award?

Manu Bhaker has been shockingly ignored for this year's Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, a top sports ministry source has asserted

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances