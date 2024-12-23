Police to issue notice to veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu





Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu told reporters that they would deal with the issue with firmness and as per law.





He was responding to a query on the plan of action with regard to the Mohan Babu case.





"We will follow the process which is laid down. This issue will be dealt with firmness. Notices were issued to them under section 126 BNSS to bind them over. They sought time. There is a process. They can take time... He has got time till December 24, tomorrow. Again, notice will be issued. We will do as per the legal way," he said.





The family of Mohan Babu was recently in the news over alleged disputes in the family.





Mohan Babu and his two sons, Vishnu and Manoj, were served notices earlier this month under Section 126 BNSS to appear before the Rachakonda commissioner of police on December 11 for a probable breach of peace. -- PTI

The police on Monday said a fresh notice would be served to veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, who was earlier exempted by the Telangana high court from appearing before the police for "probable breach of peace", till December 24.