Parts of Delhi face water shortage as ammonia levels surge in Yamuna

December 23, 2024  16:46
File image
Many areas of the national capital face water shortage due to dangerously high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna river at the Wazirabad pond, an official statement of the Delhi Jal Board said. 

According to the statement, ammonia concentrations exceeding 5.0 ppm have reduced water production at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant by 25-50 percent. 

"As a result, water supply in several areas of the city will be available at low pressure until the situation improves," it said. 

The affected areas include Majnu Ka Tila, ISBT, GPO, NDMC area, ITO, Hans Bhawan, LNJP Hospital, Defence Colony, CGO Complex, Rajghat, WHO, IP Emergency, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Gulabi Bagh, Timarpur, SFS Flats, Punjabi Bagh, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Lawrence Road, Model Town, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment areas, and South Delhi. 

The DJB has urged residents to use water judiciously and assured the availability of water tankers on demand. 

Ammonia contamination is an ongoing issue in Yamuna, frequently affecting Delhi's water supply. -- PTI
