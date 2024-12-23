RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Parl fracas: Injured BJP MPs discharged from hospital

December 23, 2024  12:12
Two BJP MPs who suffered head injuries in a face-off between opposition and NDA members on the Parliament premises were discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Monday, authorities said.
 
Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries on December 19.

"The condition of both the MPs is much better now and they have been discharged," a senior doctor said.

They were kept under observation in the ICU and were shifted to a ward on Saturday.

Sarangi has an old heart problem and a stent in his heart, according to doctors.

Nothing significant regarding the injury came up in MRI and CT scans, Dr Shukla MS of RML Hospital had said earlier.

According to Dr Shukla, Sarangi was bleeding profusely when he was brought in. "He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched," he had said.

"Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had shot up," Dr Shukla had said. -- PTI 
