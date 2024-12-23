RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Pak plans to buy 40 J-35 Chinese stealth fighter jets

December 23, 2024  19:00
A scale model of the J-35 stealth fighter jet /Reuters
A scale model of the J-35 stealth fighter jet /Reuters
Pakistan plans to procure 40 jets of advanced Chinese stealth fighter J-35, which, if materialised, will mark the first export of China's latest jet, according to a media report on Monday. 

The sale would mark Beijing's first export of fifth-generation jets to a foreign ally and is expected to recalibrate regional dynamics, particularly in relation to Pakistan's rival India, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. 

 The Post quoted Pakistan media reports stating that the Pakistan Air Force  had approved the purchase of 40 aircraft, expected to be delivered within two years, to replace its ageing fleet of American F-16s and French Mirage fighters. 

The acquisition of new aircraft was pursued despite the serious economic crisis faced by Pakistan. 

There is no official confirmation in Beijing or mention of such a deal in the official media in Beijing, though speculation is rife since the J-35, primarily regarded as a jet fighter meant for Chinese aircraft carriers, was exhibited at the prestigious annual air show at Zhuhai city last month attended by top PAF officials. 

The land-based version of J-35 was called J-31, according to previous reports. 

China is currently the only country in the region to have developed stealth aircraft. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ailing ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli admitted to hospital
LIVE! Ailing ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli admitted to hospital

Centre scraps 'no-detention policy' for classes 5, 8
Centre scraps 'no-detention policy' for classes 5, 8

The Indian government has scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools it governs. This means that students in these classes who do not pass the year-end exams will be allowed to fail. The decision comes after the...

3 Khalistani terrorists gunned down in encounter in UP
3 Khalistani terrorists gunned down in encounter in UP

Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from them, he said.

Omar Faces Protest From His Own MP
Omar Faces Protest From His Own MP

National Conference Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, along with Peoples Democratic Party leaders Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Sheikh Khursheed and others, led a peaceful protest on Monday, December 23, 2024, outside Chief Minister Omar...

Manu Bhaker SNUBBED for Khel Ratna Award?
Manu Bhaker SNUBBED for Khel Ratna Award?

Manu Bhaker has been shockingly ignored for this year's Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, a top sports ministry source has asserted

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances