'No lapse' on our part during Parl scuffle: CISF

December 23, 2024  17:36
The Central Industrial Security Force on Monday said there was "no lapse" on its part during the scuffle that took place among MPs in Parliament complex during the Winter Session that ended last week. 

The CISF is tasked to guard the Parliament House Complex. 

"There was no lapse (on part of the force). No weapon was allowed...," CISF deputy inspector general (operations) Shrikant Kishore told the press during a conference. 

The force will choose to "keep quiet when the honourable members (MPs) make allegations...," he said when asked about the counter-allegations made by the parliamentarians on who pushed whom. 

He added the CISF was not conducting any inquiry into the incident that took place at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament House Complex. 

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput got injured last week following a scuffle between the opposition and ruling BJP MPs on the premises of Parliament. 

The Delhi police had filed an FIR against Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi following BJP's complaint against him. -- PTI
'No lapse' on our part during Parl scuffle: CISF
