'No $600 Million Wedding': Jeff Bezos

December 23, 2024  09:37
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos has responded to a post on X that stated fiance Lauren Sanchez and he were planning a $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday, December 28.

'This whole thing is completely false -- none of this is happening', Bezos said, adding, 'The old adage dont believe everything you read is even more true today than it ever has been.'

'Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and dont be gullible,' Bezos, who owns the Washington Post newspaper, said.

Bezos and Sanchez, who began dating in January 2019, were engaged in May 2023.
 
