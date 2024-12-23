Maha Kumbh: 50,000 police personnel to ensure safety of pilgrims

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will see a strong force of 50,000 police personnel fanning out across Prayagraj to respond to potential terror threats, cyber attacks, rogue drones and human trafficking, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar said on Monday.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. About 45 crore pilgrims are expected at the Maha Kumbh.





In an exclusive interview to PTI, the state DGP said he is personally overseeing measures for a safe and secure Kumbh.





Kumar said this Kumbh will be truly digital in which the police force will use modern technologies like AI enabled cameras, drones and effective strategy to detect and neutralise rogue drones.





With cyber crimes on the rise, police is also taking all measures to save pilgrims from cyber criminals.





"Ahead of the Mahakumbh, the police force has hired a team of private experts from the Future Crime Research Foundation and tied up with IIT Kanpur for cyber world patrolling to save pilgrims from cyber frauds and crimes," the DGP said.





"We have established a cyber police station in the Mahakumbh area for the first time. We have roped in national agencies like I4C and CERT-IN for cyber patrolling and analysing cyber security networks. They will also work on data protection," the officer added.





Asked about the police deployment, Kumar said this time there will be around 50,000 policemen on duty which is 40 per cent more that that last Kumbh in 2019.





About the crowd management and traffic plan, which will be one of the most important aspects in the mela, Kumar said the traffic movement will be closely monitored and effective measures will be taken at the source of overcrowding.





"We have installed 2,700 CCTV cameras, including those having AI capabilities, and parameters have been fed in them to give alerts regarding crowd density, movement, flow, barricade jumping, fire and smoke alerts. With automatic number plate recognition capabilities, parking areas will be managed and estimate of number of vehicles coming to the city can be made," the DGP said.





The integrated command and control centre, having four wings--- three in mela area and one in the city -- will keep a 24-hour watch on the crowd movement.





Several diversion plans are also there for pilgrims in case of an emergency.

On VIP movement control, Kumar said anyone visiting will have to walk for one kilometer on normal days and 3 km on peak days of 'snan' (bath). -- PTI