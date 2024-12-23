Kejriwal can't become CM or MLA: Cong leader

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday raised doubts about Arvind Kejriwal's ability to become the Chief Minister of Delhi, suggesting that it may not be possible for him to even become an MLA.





Dikshit pointed out that even if Kejriwal takes the oath as CM, he will be unable to perform key duties due to the Supreme Court's instructions.





"He (Arvind Kejriwal) can't become the CM anyways. For him, I don't think it is possible to even become an MLA. In New Delhi, the fight will be between the Congress and the BJP. Even if he takes oath as CM, he can't sign files, attend meetings, or go to the CM office, as per the Supreme Court's instructions," Dikshit said.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its latest promises under the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjivani Yojana, accusing the party of failing to deliver on key issues during its 10 years in power in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla questioned the AAP government's track record on pollution control, cleaning the Yamuna, and improving healthcare and education, dismissing the new initiatives as mere "election promises" aimed at winning votes ahead of upcoming elections.

"They were in power for 10 years but could not make Delhi pollution-free. They could not clean Yamuna by 2025. They used to talk about good hospitals and schools but could not do it. Now they are making new promises. What were they doing for 10 years?... These are just election promises made to the public in view of the elections," Poonawalla said.