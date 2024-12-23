Inflation rising faster than speed of bullet train: Cong

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the Modi government over "rising" prices of food items, saying the bullet train announced by it has not arrived but the inflation, which is spiralling upwards faster than the speed of a bullet train, has broken the back of the common person.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the people want answers not more "jumlabaazi (rhetoric)".





He shared a media report on X which claimed that the rates of daily essential goods are increasing day by day and in the last one year, the prices of flour, oil, spices and dry fruits have increased by one and a half to two times.





"The bullet train announced by the Modi government has not arrived, but the inflation, which is spiralling upwards faster than the speed of a bullet train, has broken the back of the common person," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.





"Inflation has doubled and tripled in the last ten and a half years. Vegetables, flour, oil, spices and everyday items are becoming out of the reach of the common person. Everything is getting costlier under the rule of Modi government which came to power by raising the slogan of 'Bahut hui mehngaai ki maar'," he said.

"From potatoes to tomatoes, milk, spices and even cooking oil have now become like a dream for the common person. Are these the same 'achche din' that were promised? No more jumlabaazi! The public wants answers," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise. -- PTI