Income-Tax Bill Unlikely This Budget session

Monika Yadav/Business Standard





The finance ministry is unlikely to introduce the new Income-Tax Bill in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, though the internal committee formed under Chief Income-Tax Commissioner V K Gupta for the review of the Income-Tax Act is likely to submit its report before the presentation of the FY26 Budget.





The Bill is unlikely to be enacted immediately during the Budget session. Based on the V K Gupta committee report, the legislation will be drafted with the help of the law ministry. After the draft Bill is ready, it will be referred to the Standing Committee on Finance for further scrutiny and feedback, an official familiar with the matter said. Currently, the Gupta Committee is reviewing various recommendations from experts and bodies.





Announcing the comprehensive review of the Income-Tax Act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her FY25 Budget speech said the purpose was to make the Act concise, lucid, and easy to read and comprehend.





'This will reduce disputes and litigation, thereby providing tax certainty to taxpayers. It will also bring down the demand embroiled in litigation. It is proposed to be completed in six months,' she said.





The current Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and Tax Collection at Source (TCS) systems have become increasingly complex, with more than 71 different sections governing intricate procedures.





To address this complexity, the committee is considering proposing a radical simplification approach.





According to sources, similar to the Customs Tariff Act, the committee is considering creating a single comprehensive Schedule of Rates that would replace the existing 71 sections. This would reduce legal complications and litigation, making the tax deduction process transparent.





In addition, the requirement of issuing TDS certificates has become redundant with the introduction of Form 26AS, which provides a comprehensive digital record. Eliminating these outdated procedures is expected to significantly reduce compliance burdens for tax deductors.





Another critical area of reform involves consolidating penalty provisions. Currently, scattered across 45 different sections, the panel may recommend merging these into just two or three sections. This consolidation would help reduce confusion and minimize potential legal disputes.





Last month, Sitharaman held a review meeting with then revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra and other top finance ministry officials.