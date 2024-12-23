RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


HC notice to TMC MP Saket Gokhale on Lakshmi Puri's contempt plea

December 23, 2024  19:57
TMC MP Saket Gokhale/File image
The Delhi high court on Monday sought a response from Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale on a plea by former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, the wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking contempt action against him for allegedly failing to comply with a court direction to apologise and pay Rs 50 lakh damages to her. 

A separate bench of the high court also asked Gokhale to file an affidavit disclosing all his assets within four weeks, while it was hearing a plea by Lakshmi seeking execution of the July 1 judgment on the defamation lawsuit. 

Justice Manoj Jain issued notice on the contempt petition and asked Gokhale to file his reply. 

Puri, in her plea, contended that Gokhale has wilfully and deliberately non-complied with the high court's July 1 directions and is liable to be punished. 

Her counsel submitted that Gokhale was completely aware of the July 1 judgment passed against him as he published certain posts on social media thereafter. 

The single-judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued notice to Gokhale, seeking his response to the plea by Puri seeking execution of the July 1 judgment. 

"Let an affidavit be filed by the judgment debtor (Gokhale) making full disclosure of all his assets, monies, properties- movable and immovable, including the bank accounts and deposits in his name within four weeks," it said. 

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Puri, argued that Gokhale has not complied with the specific directions of the court and has not paid the decretal amount of Rs 50 lakh to her. -- PTI
