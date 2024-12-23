HC notice to TMC MP Saket Gokhale on Lakshmi Puri's contempt plea





A separate bench of the high court also asked Gokhale to file an affidavit disclosing all his assets within four weeks, while it was hearing a plea by Lakshmi seeking execution of the July 1 judgment on the defamation lawsuit.





Justice Manoj Jain issued notice on the contempt petition and asked Gokhale to file his reply.





Puri, in her plea, contended that Gokhale has wilfully and deliberately non-complied with the high court's July 1 directions and is liable to be punished.





Her counsel submitted that Gokhale was completely aware of the July 1 judgment passed against him as he published certain posts on social media thereafter.





The single-judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued notice to Gokhale, seeking his response to the plea by Puri seeking execution of the July 1 judgment.





"Let an affidavit be filed by the judgment debtor (Gokhale) making full disclosure of all his assets, monies, properties- movable and immovable, including the bank accounts and deposits in his name within four weeks," it said.





Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Puri, argued that Gokhale has not complied with the specific directions of the court and has not paid the decretal amount of Rs 50 lakh to her. -- PTI

