Ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar denied pre-arrest bail

December 23, 2024  15:15
image
The Delhi high court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in the criminal case lodged against her for alleged cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.
 
"Anticipatory bail plea is dismissed. Interim protection from arrest is vacated," Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said while ruling on the plea.

Justice Singh said a strong prima facie case was made out against Khedkar and investigation was required to unearth the conspiracy.

It was a classic case of fraud committed on a constitutional body as well as society, the judge said.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits.

The counsel for the Delhi Police as well as the complainant, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), opposed the plea for pre-arrest bail.
The UPSC was represented by senior advocate Naresh Kaushik and lawyer Vardhman Kaushik.

Khedkar has denied all allegations against her. -- PTI
LIVE! Delhi poll: BJP issues 'chargesheet' against Kejri

Amid BJP switch buzz, Bhujbal meets Fadnavis

Bhujbal said he had an elaborate discussion with the CM on the prevailing political and social atmosphere in the state.

'Fraud on society': Puja Khedkar denied pre-arrest bail

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits.

'World's safest' car crushed by truck, driver blames...

The driver of the truck involved in a fatal accident in Nelamangala, Karnataka, that killed six people, claimed on Monday that a car ahead of him applied sudden brakes, causing him to lose control and turn towards the road divider....

Kumar Vishwas's 'Ramayana' dig at Shatru, Sonakshi

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly criticised Vishwas, calling his remarks "cheap" and "lewd."

