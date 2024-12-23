Epigamia founder Rohan Mirchandani dies of cardiac arrest

Founder of Drums Food International, the firm behind popular Greek yogurt brand Epigamia, Rohan Mirchandani has passed away due to cardiac arrest, according to a company statement.

Mirchandani (42), who co-founded Drums Food International in 2013, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday.

"All of us at the Epigamia family will deeply mourn this loss. Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigor," Epigamia COO & Founding Member Ankur Goel and (Co-founder & Director) Uday Thakker said in a joint statement.

They further said, "Rohan's vision and values will continue to guide us as we work together to honour the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish."

Condoling Mirchandani's demise, the Epigamia board said, "Rohan was not only a visionary leader but also an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His unwavering commitment, boundless energy, and deep passion for Epigamia have left an indelible mark on all of us. We will work closely with the leadership of the company to take Rohan's legacy to greater heights."

Senior leadership of the company led by Goel, Thakker continues to steer the company's day-to-day operations with the full support of the board of directors, including Rohan's family, Raj Mirchandani, Verlinvest, and DSG Consumer Partners.

The company offers a range of yogurt based products, besides plant based items, beverages and deserts under the Epigamia range. -- PTI