Dal lake freezes as Srinagar records -7 degree C

December 23, 2024  10:51
Frozen Dal lake
The surface of the Dal Lake on Monday froze as an intense coldwave gripped the Kashmir valley.

The minimum temperature experienced in the city was -7 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature recorded was 7 degrees Celsius, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visuals showed people sitting around bonfires and wearing warm clothes to protect themselves from the harsh winters.

"The weather has become very cold.. our hands have started freezing and the Dal lake has frozen. This is the first time the city has experienced such a temperature," said a local resident.

Another resident said that snowfall could occur in the city due to the current temperatures.

"There is a very high chance that there might be snowfall here. It is very cold right now. People should take all measures to protect themselves," said the resident.

The IMD has predicted a severe cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir December 24 onwards.
