Bhujbal meets Fadnavis amid buzz over BJP switch

December 23, 2024  14:49
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal,who is sulking over not being included in the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Monday. 
 
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Bhujbal said he had an elaborate discussion with the CM on the prevailing political and social atmosphere in the state. 

The former state minister was accompanied by his nephew Sameer Bhujbal during the nearly 30-minute meeting with Fadnavis at the latter's 'Sagar' bunglow in Mumbai. 
 
"Fadnavis told me that the Other Backward Classes have played an important role in the landslide victory of the Mahayuti in the assembly elections (held on November 20) and he will take care that the OBC community's interest is not harmed," Chhagan Bhujbal said. 
 
He also said Fadnavis has sought some time to think over the issues pertaining to OBCs.
 
"He (Fadnavis) said he would arrive at some decision in 10 to 12 days," the NCP leader added. 

OBC leaders are opposed to activist Manoj Jarange's demand for reservation for the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class (Kunbi) category. Bhujbal has also been vocal about his opposition to the demand.
 
Asked if he was planning to switch over to the BJP, Chhagan Bhujbal refused to elaborate and said he has already spoken his mind on the issue of him being ignored in the ministry expansion. -- PTI
