B'desh formally writes to India seeking Hasina's return

December 23, 2024  16:03
Bangladesh's interim government said on Monday that it has sent a diplomatic note to India to send back deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka.
   
Hasina, 77, has been living in exile in India since Aug 5 when she fled the country amid the student-led protests that toppled her 16-year regime. Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".
 
"We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process," Foreign Affairs Adviser or de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain told reporters at his office.
 
Earlier in the morning, Home Advisor Jahangir Alam said his office has sent a letter to the foreign ministry to facilitate the ousted premier's extradition from India.
 
"We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway," he told reporters in response to a query.
 
Alam said an extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists and Hasina could be brought back to Bangladesh under the treaty. -- PTI
