Another ancient well discovered at religious site in Sambhal

An ancient well closed for a long time with clean water was discovered at a site of religious faith in the Shahzadi Sarai area in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, officials said on Monday.

An administration official said those involved in the management of the site are reviving the well, located in the city area.

"We have received information about the well being found at Kshem Nath Tirtha and the people of Kshem Nath Tirtha are reviving it," Sambhal Sub-divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra told PTI.

Mahant Bal Yogi Deenanath, the head priest of Kshema Nath Tirth, told reporters that the ancient well that was buried and closed off has been reopened.

"At approximately eight feet deep, we found water in it. The presence of clean water in this ancient structure is truly a divine blessing," he claimed.

The priest said the Kshema Nath Tirth, also known as Neemasar Tirth, is an auxiliary site of the prominent Naimisharanya Tirth, one of the 68 sacred pilgrimages in India, located in Sitapur district.





"This place is home to Baba Kshema Nath Ji's samadhi and marks the starting point for the 24 Kos Parikrama. Pilgrims believe that visiting this sacred place fulfills their desires," he added.





Local devotees expressed astonishment at the reopening of the ancient well, which had remained buried for several decades. A volunteer team, led by Mahant Deenanath, uncovered the well by breaking through an RCC (reinforced cement concrete) cover.

The ancient water source, which provided water to pilgrims performing parikrama in the past, was intact due to its depth.

"This well is a historic water source at the pilgrimage site, previously used by visitors to Kshema Nath Tirth," Bal Yogi Deenanath said. -- PTI