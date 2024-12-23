Allu Arjun told about stampede death but...: Police

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun did not leave the theatre during the screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4 despite being told to do so in view of a stampede in which a woman died, police officials claimed on on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference on the annual round-up of 2024, city police commissioner C V Anand showed a video, made by police, on the situation that prevailed when the stampede occurred.





The video was made by collating footage, including from news channels and cell phone clips. It suggests the actor remained in the theatre till the midnight.





Anand did not make any comment on the video, but said the media can draw its own conclusions.





A police official talked about the sequence of events on the fateful night of December 4.





He said that he and other police officials informed a manager of Allu Arjun about the death of the woman and told him that the situation was out of control. He indicated that they were not allowed to meet the actor.





Allu Arjun's staff members told them that they would convey the matter to the actor but did not do so, he said.





The official said he later managed to reach the actor, told him about the woman's death and asked him to leave the theatre so that the fans don't harm each other while trying to catch a glimpse of him.





The official also told the actor that security arrangements would be made for his exit.





However, the actor said he would go only after watching the film, the police official said.





Later, accompanied by a senior officer, the official went inside and brought the actor out, he said.





Amid allegations that bouncers hired by Allu Arjun pushed crowds as well as policemen when the stampede occurred at the cinema hall, the police commissioner warned that stringent action as per law would be taken if the bouncers indeed misbehaved with the police on duty.





The VIPs would be made responsible for the behaviour of the bouncers hired by them, he said.





Asked if the police would appeal against the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun, the commissioner refused to give a direct response, just saying it is part of the investigation.





What course of action is taken would be known in the days to come, he said.





He also declined to comment when asked if the family of the deceased told him about Allu Arjun's team or film production team allegedly threatening them not to speak on the issue. -- PTI